Decomposed body found

Kolkata: A decomposed body of a man was recovered from a house in Beniapukur on Saturday morning, triggering panic among the residents of the area.

According to police, the man identified as Nimai Ghoshal (35), resident of Sodepur, used to work at a medicine shop near Chittaranjan hospital in the city. He used to stay at 22L, Gorachand Road allotted by the medicine shop owner Rajiv Rai.

At around 9 am on Saturday, the locals noticed the Nimai's body lying beside the water reserver at the roof top of the building in Gorachand Road. The locals informed the Beniapukur police station.

Officials reached the spot and took the medicine shop owner Rai along with family members and the deceased's co-workers to Beniapukur police station for interrogation. According to initial Police investigation, Nimai had died 2-4 days ago and it is likely a murder. The body has been sent for autopsy. However, no one has filed a complaint so far.

"Nimai was missing since June 9 after he had a quarrel with his co-worker. We don't know what to do," said Shubhankar Ghoshal, brother of Nimai.