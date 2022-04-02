Decomposed bodies of mother, son recovered

Kolkata: Tension spread at Nabapally area in Dum Dum after decomposed bodies of a woman and her son were recovered on Thursday night.



According to sources, the deceased persons, identified as Srabani Pal (52) and Sandip Pal (28) were living at a rented house in Nabapally for the past six months. On Thursday, locals detected a foul smell but nobody paid any heed. However, in the evening, Srabani's brother came and found the door locked from inside. Despite repeated efforts, no one responded. Later having no other way, he informed Srabani's neighbours and broke open the door. After entering the house, he found the two bodies in a decomposed condition.

Dum Dum police station was informed. Cops recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy examination. While probing, the police came to know that the deceased persons were staying there for the past six months on rent. But they had failed to pay the rent for the last three months due to financial crunch. Police sources informed that the duo committed suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling fan.

Cops also came to know that Sandip was unemployed and they were caught in a debt trap.

It is suspected that as they had no money to repay the debt and the house rent, Srabani and Sandip committed suicide.

However, police are probing the case to find out if there has been any foul play. Cops are talking to the relatives of Srabani and Sandip to find out more information.

Local people told the cops that Srabani and Sandip were not very social. However, the mother and son were not seen outside their house for the last seven days.