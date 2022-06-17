Decomposed bodies of couple found from Kidderpore flat

kolkata: Decomposed bodies of a couple was recovered on Wednesday night from a flat in Kidderpore area.

During investigation police came to know that the couple had fled from Rajasthan and was staying for last couple of days at their friend's flat in Kolkata as their family members were against the relation.

According to police, on Wednesday night around 10:45 pm, cops of South Port police station were informed by the local people living g around 49/5/H/5, Karl Marx Sarani felt a foul smell coming from the flat on Ranjit Shaw. Police went to the spot and found the couple identified as

Dinesh Kumar Kaloya (29) and Sangeeta Lal (19) of Mandwa, Rajasthan were hanging from the ceiling fan using two separate pieces of cloth as ligature. After recovering the bodies, those were sent for autopsy examination. Cops came to know that the couple had arrived Kolkata on June 13 but failed to arrange a suitable accommodation. Later the youth called his friend and requested him to arrange accommodation for them. Shaw had a rented flat in Kidderpore where he allowed the couple to stay for a few days.

After the bodies were recovered when police contacted the family members of them in Rajasthan, came to know that both of them had fled from there a few days ago. Kaloya and Lal were in a relationship which their family members did not allow. Sources informed that Lal' family even refused to accept the body of her.

Cops are investigating whether the couple were bei g threatened to kill by their family members or not.