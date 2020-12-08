Declare KMC election dates by Dec 17: SC directs EC

Kolkata: The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to announce the date of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls by December 17. Sources in the State Election Commission said they will soon hold a meeting with the state government in this regard.



According to sources, even if the State Election Commission agrees to hold elections, it will not be held before the month of March next year.

The state government in May had appointed a 14-member Board of Administrators with Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim as chairman to run the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The Board was formed following the postponement of the civic elections in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reacting to the news, Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim said: "Let me have the papers related to the direction of the Apex Court. The final decision will be taken after discussions."

A case was filed at the Apex Court with the appeal that KMC polls should be held under its supervision. The directions of the Supreme Court came during a hearing of this appeal.

Elections have already been held in Bihar, Assam and Hyderabad amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation.