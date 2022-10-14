Decks cleared for recruitment of 22,000 teachers in Bengal

Kolkata: Decks have been cleared for the recruitment of 22,000 teachers with the state Backward Classes Welfare Department approving the list of vacancies prepared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).



The nod of the state Backward Classes Welfare Department was necessary for recruitment in the reserved posts of teachers.

According to the Education department, there are 13,842 vacancies in classes IX-X; and 5,527 and 2,325 vacancies for head teacher positions in classes XI-XII. The Secondary Education board informed the state Education department about 21,694 vacancies.

The Secondary Education board has prepared a list of vacancies in different categories like the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes-A and Other Backward Classes B, amongst others. This was sent to the Backward Classes Welfare Department on September 21. The department approved the list on October 11.

State Education minister Bratya Basu had on August 1 announced the recruitment process of 21,000 vacancies will start soon.

He had held a meeting with senior officials of the Education department, president and secretary of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and chairman of West Bengal Central School Service Commission at Bikash Bhavan to fast-track the recruitment process.

Basu maintained that the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) was all set to bring in significant changes in the recruitment process.

"The SSC is preparing rules and will send them to us soon. We will then send the same to the Law department so that the amended rules are fool proof," Basu said.

Referring to the agitating candidates and the recruitment process, the minister said: "Recruitment should not be guided by sympathy alone and we need to follow the laws properly. We want to ensure that nothing illegal takes place during the recruitment of these candidates."