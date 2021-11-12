Decision to drop film from int'l film fest in Goa 'politically driven': Bratya

Kolkata: Filmmaker Bratya Basu hit out at the Centre for the exclusion of his film 'Dictionary' from the list prepared for screening at the Indian panorama during the international film festival in Goa. Basu who also happens to be a Trinamool Congress leader and the state Education minister termed the move as 'politically motivated' at the behest of BJP leaders in New Delhi.



According to the official list released on November 5, the film directed by Basu was among the five Bengali films selected for the Indian panorama section of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 29. Its inclusion in the Indian panorama was featured in the local media, and soon after that, the fresh list released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on November 6, did not include Dictionary.

"This film has not been allowed simply for political reasons. It is a part of fascism which has been the practice of the BJP. I believe that they have dropped the film because of my political identity," Basu claimed.

He also did not rule out the fact that Trinamool Congress' attempts to increase organisational strength in Goa might have prompted the exclusion.

"TMC will continue with our plans of making inroads in Goa and in future we will form the government there. If politics is invading art and culture, then it's time for them to ponder upon," he added.

Basu reiterated that he would never send any film to be screened at the Indian panorama at least till the BJP is in power at the centre. "Taking legal recourse for the exclusion at this juncture will also be an exercise in futility considering the fact that when the verdict will come out the timing of the screening would be over," he said.

The Film Federation of India that comes under the aegis of the Ministry of Information & Brodcasting cited spelling mistake in the name of Bratya Basu (use of D instead of B in the name) as the reason behind the exclusion, claimed Firdausal Hasan, the producer of the film.

Dictionary was released during Saraswati Puja, and even ran house full before the second wave of COVID-19 began sweeping through the country. The film features Nusrat Jahan (also a Trinamool Congress MP) and Abir Chatterjee in lead roles.