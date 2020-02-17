Deceased TMC councillor's car was overspeeding, finds probe
Kolkata: In connection with Barasat Municipality councillor Pradyut Bhattacharya and his brother Pranab Bhattacharya's death in a road accident on Sunday night, forensic experts on Monday visited the accident spot.
Sources informed that after measuring the tyre marks and examining the accident spot, forensic experts reportedly opined that the car Pradyut and Pranab were travelling in, was running very fast.
According to Superintendent of Police, Hooghly, Tathagata Basu, the investigation indicates that the tractor, with which the car collided, was moving very slowly. The car hit the tractor while trying to overtake it. Police have arrested the tractor driver. The bodies of Pradyut and Pranab were taken to Barasat following the autopsy examination.
