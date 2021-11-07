Deceased patient's kin ransack part of hosp

Top
kolkata: Tension prevailed at Bhatpara State General Hospital in North 24-Parganas on Sunday after family members of a patient, who allegedly died of wrong treatment, staged demonstration.

Family members ransacked a portion of the hospital leading to panic among some patients.The situation was soon brought under control by a huge contingent of police from the Barrackpore Commissionarate. The administrator of the Bhatpara Municipality also rushed to the spot.

The patient, a resident of Jagaddal in North 24-Parganas, was taken to the hospital on Sunday morning after he felt chest pain. The patient, a worker from a local jute mill, was admitted to the hospital immediately. A chaos broke out after the patient died in the hospital. No official compliant was registered by the deceased's family members till Sunday evening.

Team MP

