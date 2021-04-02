Debra: Central Forces didn't let me enter booths, alleges Kabir

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Humayun Kabir alleged Central Forces prevented him from entering a number of polling booths in Debra Assembly constituency in West Midnapore.

Kabir, a former IPS officer, is TMC's nominee from Debra seat. He is pitted against another former IPS officer, Bharati Ghosh, who is contesting on BJP's ticket.

"A section of Jawans of Central Forces are not aware of the rules of the Election Commission that a candidate has the right to enter the polling booth. I have been prevented from entering at least half a dozen polling booths in Debra," Kabir alleged.

Kabir said he had called up Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey regarding the issue and also brought the matter to the notice of the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Trinamool Congress further alleged that Bharati Ghosh was influencing voters to cast their franchises in favour of the saffron party by giving them money outside polling booths in Sanharpur Anchal (193), Jalibanda Purbo (117), Jalibanda Paschim (117 A) Anchal, Radhakantapoor Anchal (47 and 47K) in Debra. The Central Forces stood as mute spectators, alleged TMC.

Meanwhile, Bharati Ghosh was gheraoed by local people and TMC workers when she was trying to reach a polling booth accompanied by alleged outsiders.

Though Ghosh somehow managed to reach the booth, people who were accompanying her were detained by locals.

It was found that they were not the voters of the area. Later, police intervened and detained a man who was claiming to be a local BJP leader.

After police picked him up, BJP workers started agitation demanding immediate release of their leader. A large contingent of police force went to the spot and brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, Ghosh alleged that she faced protest and her agent was beaten brutally allegedly by TMC supporters. TMC has refuted such allegations.