Debojyoti Mishra's book to discover composer Satyajit Ray

kolkata: Debojyoti Mishra was working as a violinist on Satyajit Ray's outdoor music floor when he fell in love with the mastery orchestration and arrangement by the legendary filmmaker of the song 'Eki Labonye Purna Praan', an immortal Tagore tune. "From that point onwards, Ray remained a lifelong attraction to the roots of inspirational emotions," the music composer said.



To the world, Ray and his films are immensely popular. Countless books, videos and photographs are available to know him as a director. But how many of us know composer Ray?

The film buffs might know that since 'Teen Kanya' (1961), he himself had started composing music for his films. But a lot about him as a composer remains unexplored. Mishra's recent book, titled 'Composer Satyajit-Swara, Sur and Chitrabhash' discovers the lesser-explored facets of the iconic filmmaker.

Mishra mentioned that the genesis of his book found its roots on the sets of Ray's 1984 film 'Ghare Baire' starring Soumitra Chatterjee, Victor Banerjee and Swatilekha Sengupta. "The dream came full circle with the publication of the book," said the music composer of 'Chokher Bali', 'Shubho Mahurat' and recently-released film 'Aparajito.'

"This year, marks the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray and this year itself I could realise my dream of publishing the book courtesy the massive support of Dey's publishing. This is literally the 'Pather Panchali' of composer Satyajit," added Mishra.

Sharing insights on the book, Mishra said Ray had a complete mastery over Hindustani classical as well as the Western Classical and strode with amazing finesse. "He understood that use of instruments was not enough to strike a chord with the audience. He knew the maker had to widen the horizons for the audience to understand and internalise the frames. The book enlightens the readers on the unknown facets of an honest and earnest Ray baring his thoughts to his co-composers," he said.

At the book launch event, Mishra was accompanied by Fr Dr. Dominic Savio of St Xavier's College (Autonomous), authors and critic Samik Bandyopadhyay, professor Sanjay Mukherjee, and 'Aparajito' actor Jeetu Kamal.

Ray has worked with Indian music maestros like Pandit Ravi Shankar for the Apu Trilogy and 'Parash Pathar', Ustad Vilayat Khan for 'Jalsaghar' and Ali Akbar Khan for 'Devi.' It was since 'Teen Kanya' (Three Daughters, 1961) that he himself had begun composing the music for his films.