Debasish Kumar hospitalised

Kolkata: Debasish Kumar, Member, Mayor-in-Council, Parks and Gardens and Rashbehari MLA, was admitted to a private hospital in Dhakuria with chest infection on Friday evening.



According to hospital sources, Kumar may have contracted pneumonia. He will be kept under observation for 48 hours. Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim inquired about Kumar's health over phone.

According to sources, Kumar had gone to Santiniketan on March 16 to take part in Dol.

On that day, he caught cold and was coughing.

Kumar had complained of chest pain along with giddiness. He has been suffering from fever for the past two days.