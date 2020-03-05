Debashis Sen inaugurates bee corridor inside Eco Park
Kolkata: In a unique initiative, a bee corridor has been set up inside Eco Park in New Town, which was inaugurated on Thursday by Debashis Sen, chairman of HIDCO. The project was developed by the joint efforts of Webel and the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) Tech Incubation Centre.
The project is reportedly meant for people living in the villages adjacent to the urban areas. The project has been undertaken by a start-up led by Arijit Das, where bee cultivation is being done using artificial intelligence.
In this system, 17 wooden boxes have been placed within 100 meters, where beehives will be created. Later, honey would be extracted from the beehives. According to Sen, this is a pilot project. HIDCO has given the space for it inside Eco Park.
"This a unique project where income of villagers can be increased by 10 percent if they use the technology for bee cultivation," said Sen.
During the process, the bees will be monitored in order to ensure their health. A camera has been placed inside each of the wooden boxes. Also, a sensor has been installed in each of the boxes to find out the condition inside.
After collecting the data, steps would be taken if bees are found ill or if any changes are found in the environment inside the box.
