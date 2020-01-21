Debashis Sen gets 2-yr extension as HIDCO chairman

Kolkata: Debashis Sen has been appointed on re-employment on contractual basis as Chairman and Managing Director of West Bengal Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation for a period of two years.

Sen, an IAS officer of 1985 batch, will also be holding the additional charge of Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary. This will be effective from February 1, 2020 consequent upon his retirement on superannuation on January 31, 2020.

The department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has recently issued a notification regarding this. It was on December 27 last year when IPS officer Rajeev Kumar was given the charge of Principal Secretary in the Information, Technology and Electronics department replacing Sen.