Debanjan duped man on pretext of setting up a board like Tea Board

KOLKATA: A resident of Siliguri has added a fresh twist in the fake vaccine case by claiming that Debanjan Deb—the arrested fake IAS officer— had tried to spread his fraud network in North Bengal and promised to set up a board similar to the functions of Tea Board for the development of the tea garden workers.

Souvik Majumder, a resident of Siliguri said he had met Deb during a programme in Kolkata in 2017 at a music album release programme. Deb had introduced himself as an IAS officer and later went to Siliguri to meet Majumder. During his visit, Deb allegedly told Majumder that he would set up a board for development of tea gardens in North Bengal. Deb also promised to make Majumder the head of the board.

A few months later, the accused borrowed Rs 3 lakh from Majumder. Though he repaid Rs 1 lakh, the rest remained unpaid. Deb had travelled to Siliguri on several occasions between 2018 and 2020 and had put up at the same property on all the occasions.

Majumder also paid a visit to Deb's Madurdaha residence at Anandapur home suspecting something fishy. But, his doubts disappeared on seeing IAS written on the nameplate and various letterheads. Sleuths may interrogate Majumder for further leads.

It is learnt that Deb had also allegedly taken money from several contractors and promoters by promising them to grant project tenders under Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). However, the information is yet to be verified by police.