Deaths caused by road accidents bring concern over reckless driving into focus

Kolkata: Two persons died in two separate road accidents on Friday morning and late on Thursday night.



Around 8:35 am, a woman identified as Chinu Kundu (90) was crossing the road in front of G D Birla School.

Before she could cross the road, a speeding bus of route 41 arrived. Seeing the bus, Kundu stopped in fear and the bus hit her.

Local residents saw the accident taking place and screamed. The passengers of the bus had reportedly told the driver to stop the bus.

Meanwhile, a traffic police personnel arrived and rushed Kundu to Vijaygarch Hospital with help from the local residents where she was declared brought dead.

Later the driver of the bus was apprehended and taken to Jadavpur police station.

Local residents alleged that despite the road is narrow, bus drivers do not bother and drives recklessly.

In a separate incident on Thursday night, around 2 am, a youth died after he lost control while riding a bike near Hiland Park crossing on service road of Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. The deceased identified as Prabir Das (35) was riding a high-end bike and was going towards Ruby crossing during rain. Near the Hiland Park crossing the wheels of the bike slipped and he lost control over the bike.

After he fell one road, some passerby car owners saw him and informed police. Police rushed Das to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. It is suspected that Das was riding the bike at a high speed and that is reason why he lost control over the vehicle.