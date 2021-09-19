Death threat to CM case: CID team heckled in UP

Kolkata: A team from West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was allegedly assaulted at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh where they had gone to arrest a youth BJP leader in connection with a case of giving death threats to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



According to police sources, the case dates back to August 2017 when BJP youth leader Yogesh Bhartane threatened Mamata Banerjee and had said in an open meeting that anyone who killed the TMC supremo will be awarded a prize money of Rs 11 lakh.

A case was initiated against the BJP leader at Bolpur police station in Birbhum and the investigation was taken up by state CID. The four-member CID team went to the youth leader's residence at Gandhi Park area at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on Friday to arrest him accompanied by cops from Gandhi Park police station. However, the team was allegedly forcefully confined in the house of the leader by his close aides and some other BJP supporters.

They were heckled and beaten up. Later a large police team reached the spot and rescued the CID team. The youth leader could not be arrested.

Sources said that the CID team had earlier gone to Uttar Pradesh for the purpose of arrest but their attempts were thwarted.

"Those who are associated with the BJP party are beyond the rule of law. So they can indulge in acts of vandalism, riots and can give open threats. If the BJP leader thinks that he is innocent he can always fight a legal battle and get himself acquitted of the charges," Firhad Hakim, TMC leader.