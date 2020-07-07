Death penalty given to 'chain killer'

Kolkata: The 'chain killer' of Burdwan identified as Kamrujjaman Sarkar has been awarded death sentence on Monday by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Kalna Court, Tapan Kumar Mondal. Kamrujjaman was held guilty on July 2.



On May 30, the minor girl was attacked by Kamruzzaman with iron rod and chain as he used in other killings. Fortunately the girl had survived the attack then and was rescued by the locals. She was admitted at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in critical condition and was undergoing treatment since then. On Friday the girl succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Kamruzzaman was arrested on June 2 afternoon from Kakuria village under the jurisdiction of Bulbulitala out post in Kalna. Following his arrest Total eight murder case and four attempt to murder cases were solved in East Burdwan along with two attempt to murder and one murder case in Hooghly. He used to strangulate the women to death using iron chains and later used to have sex with the corpse.