Death of fishes: KMDA mulls adding liquid O2 to waterbody

KOLKATA: Almost two months after dead fish were found floating in Rabindra Sarobar -- an artificial lake surrounded by a park in the southern part of the city -- the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), its custodian, said it was mulling the option of infusing liquid oxygen in the waterbody.

Antara Acharya, the CEO of KMDA, said a committee of experts has been formed to explore ways of upping the oxygen level in Rabindra Sarobar home to various species of fish and birds.

"We are in the process of holding talks with firms that specialise in infusing liquid oxygen in water. We are also exploring other options in consultation with experts. A decision will be arrived at in due course of time," she said.