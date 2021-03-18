Death of 2 persons in Kolkata not due to water contamination: minister

Kolkata: Denying the allegations that two persons died in the city's Bhawanipore area due to consumption of contaminated water supplied by the civic body, a West Bengal minister on Wednesday said test results of water samples collected from the area were fine.

"People can fall sick after consuming contaminated water but death is not possible. The deaths are not due to water contamination," said Firhad Hakim, who is also chairman of the board of administrators of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The KMC has conducted tests of water samples collected from the Bhawanipore area in ward number 73.

"The test results show that there is no contamination, and water is fine for drinking," a senior official of the KMC said.

At least two persons, including a five-year-old girl, died after allegedly consuming contaminated water supplied by the KMC in the area.

There are several others in the locality, who have fallen sick after allegedly consuming the piped water.



