Death in harness: CM announces Rs 2L compensation for next of kin

Kolkata: Announcing a series of benefits for ration dealers after appreciating their work for the society during COVID pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government would give Rs 2 lakh each as compensation to next of the kin of the people involved in the community of the public distribution system if he or she dies in harness.



"The COVID situation is much better in Bengal now. You all have given relentless service during the pandemic. The list of the people involved in your community will be available with the state Food and Supplies department. The state government will give Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin in case of death of any of these people in any accident or incident while performing duty," Banerjee said while addressing a rally of the state-level meet on public distribution system organised by the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

She also allowed easy transfer of license to certain persons related to a dealer after his or her death. She further announced that the ration dealers would have to renew their licenses after every three years instead of doing the same every year. Usually, ration dealers need to renew the same in October every year.

In the same breath, she announced another major move of the state government of dropping the deposit money for new dealerships to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 5 lakh.

In another major move, the Chief Minister also announced an increase in commission of ration dealers for selling a quintal of food grain to Rs 75.

It was increased to Rs 70 from Rs 54 in 2019. At the same time, she mentioned about simplification done to the system of giving commission and also about her government's step towards introducing the mechanism of giving 80 per cent adhoc advance. The process to fill up the 1,200 vacancies in terms of giving dealerships has also been initiated.

She also stated the need of introducing mobile ration shops at the places where distribution of food grains is getting delayed due to certain stay orders. Banerjee has also urged ration dealers to maintain the accounts of distribution of food grains properly.

"It should be properly maintained in the data if anyone does not take ration," she said after taking a dig at the Centre as it had procured only 69,000 MT paddy while her government bought 45 lakh MT from farmers.