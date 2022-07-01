Dearth of private CVCs: Civic bodies able to give Covid booster shots to only the elderly

kolkata: The administration of booster doses among the general population suffered a setback due to less number of Private CVCs across the state. This has happened due to the faulty policy of the Centre. Various civic bodies are administering booster doses only to the senior citizens.



According to the Central government guidelines, people in the age group of 18 to 59 years have to take booster Covid dose f]rom the private Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) but the number of private CVCs is lesser in number in the state. As a result, the booster doses among the general population have been affected. Administration of booster doses had started among the front line Covid warriors, doctors, nurses, health workers and elderly people above the age of 60 years with comorbidity on January 10.

Around two months after the booster dose was introduced among the health workers and people above 60, the booster doses were started among the general population in the age group 18 to 59 years. As per the norms they are taking the booster doses from private CVCs. There are only 162 private CVCs while the number of government-run CVCs stands over 1,686.

According to a health bulletin issued by the health department, around 37,30,993 booster doses have so far been administered in the state.

Around 6.35 crore people received double doses so far while around 7.27 crore have got the first jab so far.