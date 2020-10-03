Dealers issue 500 SIM cards with same photo, address

Kolkata: A leading telecom service provider has lodged complaints with the Kolkata Police against several dealers for allegedly forging documents while issuing several SIM cards.



According to sources, during an audit procedure, the officials of the telecom service providers noticed that a good number of SIM cards were issued to many people but the photograph used is of only one person. While conducting checks, the officials understood that the dealers had used the same photograph and address to issue SIM cards in different names.

Sources claimed that so far more than 500 such SIM cards were found issued in Kolkata. The numbers have been already blocked by the telecom service provider.