Deadly stretches: Six hurt, one dead in two separate accidents

Kolkata: Six persons sustained injuries and one died in two separate road accidents on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in the city.



On Wednesday around 11:55 am, an unknown private bus hit a scooter near Park Circus seven point crossing. As a result, the rider, identified as Md. Shamim (50), and the pillion rider Shakila Shamim (45) fell on the road. While fleeing, the driver ran the bus over Md. Shamim.

They were immediately rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) where Md. Shamim was declared dead. Shakila had been admitted to the hospital with a fracture on her shoulder.

In a separate incident, on Tuesday around 11:30 pm, a car toppled on the Maa flyover above the crossing of Gobinda Khatik Road and Park Circus connector.

Five occupants of the car, including the driver, suffered minor injuries. They were rushed to CNMCH. They were discharged after being treated. Police claimed that the car was running at a high speed

and the driver lost control at the spot.