Deadline for submission of docu online extended to September 30

kolkata: The state Board of Primary Education on Monday extended the last date of online submission of documents for the issue of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014 pass certificate to September 30.

The notice came in after some candidates, facing difficulties, notified the board. They had earlier extended the last date of online submission to September 5. The candidates had been asked to submit their TET admit card, TET qualification or proof of TET-14 qualification, photocopy of mark sheet and certificate of HS or equivalent examination, etc.