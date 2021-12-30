Deadline for linking Aadhaar with ration card extended till January 31

Kolkata: The state Food and Supplies department has extended the deadline of Aadhaar linking with ration cards upto January 31, 2022.



The department has taken various measures to complete Aadhaar seeding with ration cards by December 31 this year but still 25 per cent of the beneficiaries have not been covered.

The Aadhaar link with ration cards is aimed at ensuring that no genuine beneficiary is deprived from getting his due share of ration commodities.

The department issued an order on Tuesday evening directing all ration shop dealers to proactively complete Aadhaar linking with ration cards by January 31.

The area inspectors have been directed to monitor the process and identify fair price shops where the exercise has been poor and accordingly rationing inspectors have been asked to fix weekly targets for these shops to complete the same within the extended deadline.

Among the various measures taken for Aadhaar seeding, special drive was taken in which personnel from Webel Technology Ltd visited households for the exercise and also worked in a camp mode.

The Bangla Sahayata Kendras were also involved in this work.

A senior official of the departments said that if a beneficiary wants to link Aadhaar with ration cards from his home, he can do that by visiting the departmental portal food.wb.gov.in or through WhatsApp chatbot or through mobile app

'Aamaar Ration'.