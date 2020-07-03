Dead doctor an accused in cheating case in J'khand

Kolkata: The doctor who was found dead inside a room at his flat at Phoolbagan on Tuesday afternoon was accused in a cheating case in Dumka, Jharkhand.



On Tuesday, at around 1:45 pm, Sauvik Sama Mal (36) who was an Associate Professor at the Eye department of Diamond Harbour Medical College, was found lying unconscious on the floor inside his room with froth coming out from his mouth. His family members rushed him to NRS Medical College and Hospital where Mal was declared brought dead.

During the probe, police found a syringe from the room following which Mal's family members told the investigating officials that he was depressed for the past few days.

They also informed that Mal was accused in a cheating case in Dumka a few years ago which is still pending at a court in Jharkhand. Though the autopsy surgeon did not give any opinion, the cops are almost sure that it was a case of suicide, committed by injecting poison in his body. The syringe has been sent to the laboratory for examination.