DDA's advisory council reviews draft MPD-2041 with fresh modifications

new delhi: The Delhi Development Authority's Advisory Council reviewed the draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 that incorporates the objections/suggestions from the public on Monday.



The advisory council headed by L-G Anil Baijal consists of representatives from the Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, Municipal Councillor, officials from the Central government, GNCTD and several experts from fields of urban development and planning. The draft was made keeping in mind the suggestions of the several members of the council. The remaining new suggestions will be incorporated into the draft soon.

The draft MPD-2041 will be placed in front of DDA's authority session in the upcoming weeks, after approval. DDA will forward the plan to the Central government for approval and notification in the Gazette of India. The draft MPD-2041 document was approved by the Authority under the chairmanship of L-G during their meeting held on April 13, 2021 and was published by the DDA in the Gazette of India soon after, inviting objections/suggestions for it. DDA had received approximately 33,000 objections/suggestions on the draft master plan during the period of 75 days. These suggestions were placed before the Board of Enquiry and Hearing (BoEH) for review.

BoEH held 14 meetings in October and November 2021 to discuss the matters in which important urban/ development related issues in the form of objections and suggestions were submitted by the general public, civil societies, NGO's, RWA's, market associations, federations, professional bodies, government agencies, political members etc. Based on the objections/ suggestions, certain modifications were suggested by BoEH in the draft MPD-2041.

Master Plan for Delhi prepared by DDA under Delhi Development Act 1957 is a statutory document that facilitates Delhi's development by assessing the present condition and guiding how to achieve the desired development. Implementation of the Master Plan is the collective responsibility of all agencies involved in the development of Delhi, including the Central government, concerned departments of the Government of the NCT of Delhi, service providers, landowning agencies, regulators, and local bodies.