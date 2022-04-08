Days ahead of by-election, 2 police officers transferred

Kolkata: Election Commission of India has asked the state government to transfer two police officers in Asansol immediately. The ECI's letter has been sent to the Chief Electoral Officer.



The ECI has asked the CEO to send a panel of three police officers who will be posted in Asansol. The Lok Sabha by-election in Asansol will be held on April 12.

Abhijit Chattopadhyay, Inspector-in-Charge of Asansol South police station and Sanjib Dey, Officer-in-Charge of Jamuria police station have been transferred. A total of 133 companies of Central forces have been deployed for the by-election in Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge Assembly seat. Around 116 company of Central forces will be kept for Asansol.

The Central force personnel are carrying out route marches in areas under the Asansol Lok Sabha and the Ballygunge Assembly seats. The transfer of the police officers before the by-election has not gone down well with TMC.

Local leaders alleged that BJP nominee Agnimitra Paul and Suvendu Adhikari had lodged complaints against the two officers.

Earlier, Kunal Ghosh, the TMC state secretary, had lodged a complaint with the CEO requesting him to take action against Paul who had threatened to beat up TMC supporters. Again, Ghosh had lodged a complaint against Adhikari who, along with BJP supporters, had entered the chamber of the Officer-in-Charge of Rabindra Sarobar police station and threatened him.

Ghosh said though the police officers had been transferred, no action has been initiated against Paul and Adhikari.