Days after KK incident, another event hosted at Nazrul Mancha

Kolkata: Within a few days of singer KK's unfortunate death, a musical event at Nazrul Mancha was organised on Friday evening with extreme caution to ensure no untoward situation crops up.



On Friday evening, singer Anupam Roy performed at the venue during a programme of a private engineering college.

According to sources, on Thursday, the police had instructed the organisers to keep an ambulance outside Nazrul Mancha and a doctor on call so that if anybody falls sick, he or she can be rushed to a nearby hospital.

Also, the organisers were told to arrange necessary security personnel and volunteers who would check the passes of spectators entering the premises, including their bags.

The organisers were allowed to distribute passes to not

more than 1,500 despite the capacity of Nazrul Mancha being 2,482. The hosts claimed that they had distributed only 1,200 passes.

Also, they had reportedly spoken with MR Bangur Hospital for treatment in case of an emergency.

Apart from the organisers, extra police force was

deployed at Nazrul Mancha to ensure no untoward situation takes place.