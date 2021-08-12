Day care centre opened for kids of informal sector workers

KOLKATA: Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister inaugurated a day care centre for the children of informal sector workers in New Town on Tuesday.



Senior officials of New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) were present at the function.

The day care centre will accommodate children aged between 6 months to 6 years belonging to the economically weaker section.

For the first time, a day care centre for children was opened in New Town.

The centre will operate from 9am to 4.30pm except on Sundays. The applications of each persons will be verified to maintain transparency. The children will be given pre school education and three nutritious meals which include breakfast, lunch and snacks. The day-to-day operation will be undertaken through a professional agency with pan India experience.

The centre will greatly benefit the working women, who often find it difficult to get a place to keep their children when they go out for work. Even if they get a place, they find it difficult to arrange food for them particularly the lunch.

The children will be looked after properly and pre-school education will be imparted to the toddlers.