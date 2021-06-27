Day ahead of Dilip Ghosh's visit, BJP loses Jaigaon I Gram Panchayat to TMC

Kolkata: In another major blow to the BJP, the saffron brigade has lost Jaigaon I Gram Panchayat in Alipurduar with 11 of its members joining Trinamool Congress on Saturday.

The joining of 11 members of a Gram Panchayat in one go comes a day ahead the scheduled visit of BJP's state president Dilip

Ghosh. BJP's district president Gangaprasad Sharma has already left his post and Ghosh's visit, according to the sources, is to check the erosion in the party's organisation that Alipurduar district is witnessing for the past few weeks.

With joining of 11 members of Jaigaon I, Trinamool forms its board in the Gram Panchayat.

At the same time the president and secretary of the BJP's Alipurduar district ST cell joined Trinamool Congress.

The Gram Panchayat members stated that they joined Trinamool to be a part of the work undertaken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for an overall development of the state.

BJP claimed that their members joined TMC only after being threatened with dire consequences.

Negating all allegations, local Trinamool Congress leadership stated that all joined TMC only after falling victims to factional feud of the saffron camp.