Day after CM's vow, two villages get piped water

kolkata: Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's instruction, the district administrations in Jhargram have ensured pure drinking water to two villages within 24 hours. Some villagers on Wednesday told Banerjee that they had some issues with drinking water. Banerjee was then returning after finishing her rally at Belpahari.



The villagers said that there was a drinking water problem in Kudchibani under Shilda area and Kakou area in Biswaspara village of Malabati. The Chief Minister assured the villagers that pure drinking water would be provided to both the villages. She also visited the two villages with Binpur MLA Debnath Hnasda and Public Health Engineering department officials. Following her instruction, the pure drinking water supply has been restored in both the villages within 24 hours.

Villagers have also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister.It was learnt that there was an old pump set up in 1980 but its capacity got dropped.

As a result there were problems with water in the two villages. The capacity of the pump has been increased.

Banerjee from Jhargram also assured on Wednesday that Bengal is on course to achieve piped water in all households across the state by the end of 2024.

Before leaving Jhargram, Banerjee also went and spoke to the young girls at the Ramakrishna Mission.

It may be mentioned here that Bengal topped among all states in providing tap water connections to households since November 2021.

Till this fiscal year, the state provided tap water connections to 22,61,328 households. Uttar Pradesh, where the double engine (BJP) government is in power, is the last in this list with 6,49044 connections.