Dates of four HS exams rescheduled

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Monday rescheduled the dates of four examinations in the wake of the first of the two JEE (Main) examination schedule (April 16 to 21) coinciding with the HS examination dates.



The dates of the examinations scheduled on April 13, 16, 18 and 20 has been changed.The Philosophy and Sociology examinations on April 13 will now be held on April 18, the examinations of Chemistry, Journalism, Sanskrit, Persian, French scheduled on April 16 will now be held on April 12, the examination of Statistics, Geography, Home Management will be held on April 25 while the Economics examination slated on April 20 will be held on April 25.

"The decision has been taken considering the fact that the students would have been inconvenienced if the JEE(Main ) and HS would have been held on the same date. The schedule of the JEE (Main) was announced in an unilateral manner," a senior official of WBCHSE said.

Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, President of WBCHSE said that as examinations will be held in home centres, there will be special observers to ensure that allegations of favouritism do not crop up.

Internet connectivity will be cut off at the sensitive areas to prevent the students appearing for HS examination to resort to unfair means. Videography will also be done at the sensitive centres.

More than 8 lakh examinees are slated to appear for HS this year which would start from April 2. The examinations could not be held in physical mode last year due to the Covid pandemic situation.