Dates of atleast 36 exams including WBCS-Mains rescheduled

Kolkata: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has come out with a tentative revised schedule of 36 examinations that were postponed due to the lockdown.The schedule includes dates for WBCS (Main), Clerkship and Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination.



"The tentative schedule of the examinations are being provided for general guidance of the examinees. The

Commission cannot guarantee strict adherence to such dates, notwithstanding its best effort to maintain those, and shall not be held responsible for any losses, pecuniary or otherwise, arising out of presumption of such dates & sessions being accurate. Notification announcing actual date & time of examinations will be published in due course in the website of the Commission as well as in newspapers," said a senior PSC official.

The Clerkship examination (Prelims) were held on January 25 and the final examination was scheduled on June 14.

However, the Covid

pandemic prevented the PSC from holding them. The Commission has rescheduled the same on September 27.

The list of eligible candidates would be brought out soon. The vacancies are nearly 2000. The WBCS Preliminary examinations was held on February 9 and the Mains were planned in the month of June- July.

But now the examination has been rescheduled between December 19 to 26.

The Prelims of WBCS 2021 has been rescheduled on February 7, 2021

The Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination whose prelims was held on March 8 has been rescheduled on February 21, 2021. The number of vacancies is around 1,500.

The revised schedule as notified by PSC starts on August 13 with recruitment examination for Botanist in Food Processing & Horticulture department in the first half and Assistant Director of Horticulture in the 2nd half.

The PSC has also announced examination dates for promotion of supervisors in ICDS centres as well as recruitment of ICDS supervisors. The vacancies for supervisors in ICDS is nearly 5,000. The examinations that were scheduled in April were postponed due to lockdown.

The detailed revised schedule of the examinations and the status of some important examinations have been notified in the website of PSC wbpsc. gov.in.

"UPSC has also decided to hold examinations from the month of August. We also have similar plans." said Debasish Bose, chairman of WBPSC.