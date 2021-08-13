Date of Muharram holiday changed to August 20

Kolkata: The state government on Thursday changed the date of the Muharram holiday from August 19 to August 20.



The announcement comes three days after Masjid- e- Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat- e- Hilal Committee declared Muharram Ul Haram 1443 moon was not sighted on Monday.

Hence the first day of Islamic month Muharram shall begin on August 11 and Yaum- e- Aashura (the 10th day of Muharram Ul Haram) will be observed on

August 20.

The Central government has also changed the Muharram holiday date.