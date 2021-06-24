Date for WBJEE pushed back to July 17

kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) announced the revised schedule for Joint Entrance examinations in the state and pushed back the dates by six days to July 17. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on July 11.



According to Chairman of WBJEEB Malayendu Saha, a total of 92,695 candidates will appear for the examination from 274 centres.

Around 60 per cent candidates are from Bengal and the remaining 40 per cent hail from other states.

"The result will be declared within August 14 following which three-phase counselling will be completed by September 15 for admission to the various engineering colleges across the state," Saha added.

A senior official of the Board reiterated that all necessary measures are being taken to adhere to the Covid protocols at the exam centres.

"The sitting arrangement has been made in such a way that there is a distance of at least four to five feet between two students. Around 20 to 24 students would be accommodated in a room," the official added.

The exam centres have been allotted in a zone-wise manner so that students don't have to travel far to reach their centres. Students will be allotted examination centres in close proximity to their respective residences. "The Saturday date of the examination has been chosen considering the fact that transport availability is usually more on Saturday than Sunday," the official said.