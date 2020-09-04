Date extended for submission of forms for 2-year Diploma in Elementary Edu

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has extended its date of submission of application form for admission to two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) till September 14. The Board has also exempted the online application fees to encourage more candidates to join the training programme.



D.El.Ed is a two-year full-time diploma course to train teachers for primary level teaching i.e from Class I to VIII. The total number of seats for D.El. Ed this year is 45700.

Initially the online window for submission was opened from August 10 to 31. However, sources in the WBBPE said that the applications have been much lesser than expectations. In the first fifteen days the Board had received around 52500 applications.

The Board this year had also reduced online application fees from Rs 300 to 100 for general candidates and from Rs 150 to 50 for the reserved category candidates. "Now considering appeals from the intending candidates who could not submit their online application the WBBPE has allowed total exemption of online application fees with effect from September 1," said a senior Board official.

The total number of institutes across the state that offer D.El.Ed course is 649 among which 60 are government while the rest are self-financed institutes. The total number of government seats are 3700 while that at the private level is 42000.

45200 seats are for Bengali medium, 300 for Hindi medium, 100 for Nepali, 50 for Urdu and 50 for Santhali.