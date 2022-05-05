Darker days lie ahead under BJP's misrule: TMC

kolkata: After India's ranking in the World Press Freedom Index plummeted to 150 out of 180 nations, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday expressed concern over the decline in the freedom of media under the Modi government and said that it was an 'international shame' and 'darker days lie ahead under @BJP4India's misrule'.



Trinamool leaders expressed shock over the unabated attack on journalists in different parts of the country and held Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government responsible for pushing India towards its darkest days by directly attacking the 'fourth pillar of democracy'.

As per the 2022 Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders or RSF, India ranked 150 out of 180 countries mapped for the report — a drop of eight places from last year's 142. In 2021, RSF marked India as one of the five most dangerous countries for journalists.

"The authorities' targeting of journalists coupled with a broader crackdown on dissent has emboldened Hindu nationalists to threaten, harass and abuse journalists critical of the Indian government, both online and offline, with impunity," the report said.

The report further said that, "journalists should not have to risk their freedom and their lives to do their work."

Reacting strongly to the report Trinamool leaders tweeted: "Mr. @narendramodi, we aren't surprised. After all, hasn't THE FOURTH PILLAR OF DEMOCRACY always been in your line of fire?" the party's handle tweeted on Wednesday.

On the attack of a journalist in Madhya Pradesh, Trinamool leaders tweeted: "SHOCKING. BRUTAL. UNFAIR. This is a direct attack on Democracy and Mr. Prime Minister, YOUR SILENCE IS DEAFENING! @narendramodi ji, is there no end to this? How long will people continue to suffer? SHAME."

TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said the attacks must stop at the earliest. He tweeted: "STOP TARGETING THE FOURTH PILLAR OF DEMOCRACY, Mr. @narendramodi! It is indeed a matter of international shame that India has now slipped to the 150th position in the World Press Freedom Index. Darker days lie ahead under @BJP4India's misrule." Trinamool MP from Barasat, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar pointed out that the drop in the press freedom index is worrying. She tweeted: "Deeply disturbing. Mr. Prime Minister is single-handedly driving our country to its darkest days!"

The Paris-based advocacy group did not mince any words while blaming the Modi-led BJP government for the crisis.

"Very early on, Modi took a critical stance vis-à-vis journalists, seeing them as "intermediaries" polluting the direct relationship between himself and his supporters. Indian journalists who are too critical of the government are subjected to all-out harassment and attack campaigns by Modi devotees known as bhakts," the report stated. A journalist of a private all India channel was assaulted by the staff of a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh when he had gone to inquire about the condition of his children who are admitted there. The hospital staff did not allow him to see them and later thrashed him. TMC leaders said: "This is the condition of the journalists all over the country. The BJP talks about press freedom but in reality, they have taken more than one means to stifle their voice."