Darjeeling's iconic Glenary's to become Covid isolation centre

Darjeeling: If one stands in front of Glenary's, the iconic restaurant and bakery of Darjeeling, the first thing that meets the eye is the prominent signage "HOPE." Translating word to action, the restaurant is all set to be converted into a Covid-19 isolation centre with oxygen support.



The Edward Foundation (run by the family of the proprietors of Glenary's) in collaboration with Darjeeling Initiative (a citizen's initiative) and D&DMA (popular as Planters' Nursing Home) will be providing all logistical support to run the isolation centre.

"It is a war-like situation. Each and everyone needs to come forward to save the Hills. If we unite, setting all differences aside, we can win the Covid-19 war," remarked Ajoy Edward, proprietor of Glenary's.

The Department of Health, Government of West Bengal, recently had made an appeal to local communities and NGOs to lend support to battle the pandemic.

"Answering to this call we decided to shut down the restaurant and convert it into a 20-bed isolation centre with oxygen support. Based on the response and the need, we can later increase the number of beds to 40 or even more. We will provide all the logistics and the D&DMA team under Dr Plaban Das will provide the medical support," added Edward. "It is an excellent initiative, especially at a time when all hospital and nursing home beds are filling up fast. It has been seen that with adequate oxygen and monitoring the Covid-19 patients whose condition suddenly deteriorates, can be revived and cured. We will have a team of nurses who will be deployed at the facility. Doctors will also be doing the rounds," stated Dr Plaban Das of the D&DMA.

The District Health officials will inspect the facility on Tuesday. Given a go ahead, the centre will become operational from Wednesday.

The isolation centre will provide free beds and free food. "We are also trying to provide free medication. The restaurant where the centre will run, will be completely cordoned off and cut off from the bakery. The bakery will be operational. From the profits of the bakery, the centre will be run," stated the proprietor.

Edward also made an appeal to others to come forward to help. "All help in the way of cash, kind, service is welcome. We need oxygen concentrators. They cost around Rs 65,000. Anyone willing to help can contact us at 8768025401, 8509126800," added Edward.

"Darjeeling has always been resilient. In the past too in times of crisis, including natural calamities, citizens of this town have come forward," added Smrity Philip of Darjeeling Initiative.

Glenary's opened in 1938 and was earlier called Pliva's after the Pliva family, the owners. After the Plivas left for England, AT Edwards, who was the manager, bought the property and named it Glenary's.