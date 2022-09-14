Darjeeling Zoo adjudged best zoo among all categories

DARJEELING: There is reason enough to cheer at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (Pnhzp) in Darjeeling. Popular as the Darjeeling Zoo, it has been adjudged the best zoo among all categories of Zoos in the country by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA)



In the National Zoo Directors meeting at Bhubaneswar, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) of India in their Management Effectiveness Evaluation Report of Zoos for 2022, declared Padmaja Naidu Zoological Park, Darjeeling, 1st amongst all Zoos in the country. Pnhzp, Darjeeling secured the highest ranking across all zoo categories.

Alipur Zoological Garden has ranked 4th across all categories and 2nd amongst Medium Zoos. Junglemahal zoo Jhargram has been ranked 4th amongst medium zoos.

"All the Zoos in the State performed well. Darjeeling zoo requires special mention. It is unique, specially the Red Panda breeding programme. The number of zoo bred animals have increased considerably. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given a lot of importance to flora and fauna of the State," stated Jyotipriyo Mullick, Minister in-charge of Forest Affairs.

Zoos were evaluated on different parameters including hygiene, research; health of animals; veterinary facilities; conservation breeding programmes; feedback from the visitors. "The Pnhzp is successfully engaged in the conservation breeding of 10 endangered species," said Dr. Basavaraj Holeyachi, Director, Pnhzp.