'Darjeeling will soon turn marathon destination'

darjeeling: Football icon and former skipper of the Indian football team, Bhaichung Bhutia, on Friday said Darjeeling would soon become a marathon destination. "The Darjeeling Hill Marathon is creating a name for itself among the top marathon events of the country," he said, while attending the 8th edition of the Darjeeling Hill Marathon, organised by the Darjeeling Police, here. Bhaichung stressed on the need for children to indulge in sports in order to inculcate qualities like discipline, team spirit along with good health and fitness. Former captain of the Indian Hockey team Bharat Chettri was also present.



Anish Thapa of the 8 Gorkha Rifles posted in Shillong bagged the gold for 21 km Men, clocking 1:12:16. Savita Pal from Joshilabad, Uttar Pradesh bagged the gold for 21 km Women clocking 1:27:44. Prasant Ropal bagged the gold in the 10km open Male; Anjali Subba in the 10km open female; Dawa Lama 10 km , open 60+; Bikash Bhujel in the 10km Police male and Sabina Rai bagged gold for 10km in the police female category. Cash awards were handed out to winners.

More than 2000 participants took part in 21 km and 10 km event that was flagged off from the Darjeeling Mall. Major DP Singh, a Kargil war veteran and India's first blade runner and Asia's only solo disabled sky diver, was the face of the marathon.