Darjeeling to get adventure park on Christmas

Darjeeling: The Himalayan Mountaineering Institute is all set to gift a Treetop Rope Course Adventure Park to Darjeeling this Christmas.



The park is the first of its kind in the North East and will located in the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute premises in Darjeeling. The park will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

"Darjeeling is a famous tourist destination. Tourists from all over the globe visit Darjeeling. However, the town till now failed to provide simple, soft skilled adventure sports activity for the first timers and especially for children. The initiative taken up by Himalayan Mountaineering Institute will be a step in this direction," stated Group Captain Jai Kishan, Principal, Himalayan Mountaineering Institute.

The adventure park will definitely emerge as a popular tourist destination in the near future. Tree Top Theme Park consist of 11 obstacle including Zip Line.

"The difficulty level of obstacle varies from simple, moderate to difficult. Tourist including children above 7 years can undergo this obstacle course as "Walk-in-entry" or pre-booking", said the Principal.

The park will include tunnel crossing, dangling crossing bridge, Block Crossing, rope swing bridge and obstacles.

Charges for Zip Line ( for 7 years and above) has been fixed at Rs. 50 per person and Rs. 40 per person for a group of two and more.

For 4 obstacle activity (8 years and above) a person has to pay Rs. 100 and Rs. 80 per person for two or more persons in a group.

For 6 Obstacle activity (12 years and above) a person has to pay Rs 150 and Rs 120 per person for two or more persons in a group. For 11 obstacle activity (12 years and above) a person has to pay Rs 250 and Rs 200 per person for two or more persons in a group. The obstacles are spread over 50 meter area from tree to tree. "The obstacles crossing help individuals, from kids to elderly to overcome fear and in time of distress react bravely," added Group Captain Jai Kishan.

All necessary steps gave been adopted to make it absolutely safe.

"The obstacles are installed 15-30 feet above ground and are operated by qualified instructors and certified safety equipment," he added. Safety line and anchors have been installed.

"The premier mountaineering institute has been promoting tourism, adventure sports as well as sensitizing people on issues like environment. In 2019, Himalayan Mountaineering Institute initiated Green Mountain and clean Mountain Campaign and Tenzing Norgay MTB Challenge. Next year's Climbathon 2020 is already being planned out," stated Group Captain Jai Kishan. Himalayan Mountaineering Institute was founded on 4th November 1954.

(Image from traveltriangle.com)