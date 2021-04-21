Darjeeling records highest Covid surge in a day

DARJEELING: On Tuesday Darjeeling district clocked the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases ever on a single day. The number of positive cases stood at 239 in the district.



The 239 cases of the Darjeeling district included 116 in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area; 3 in the Darjeeling Municipal area; 10 in Sukna; 4 in the Kurseong Municipality area; 3 in Mirik; 1 in Bijanbari; 1 in Sukhipokhari; 5 in Kharibari; 27 in Matigara; 60 in Naxalbari and 9 in Phansidewa. About 138 cases are from Siliguri Municipal Corporation area including the Jalpaiguri district portion. The number of recoveries stood at 22 (including home isolation patients.)

On Monday a meeting was held chaired by State Tourism Minister Gautam Deb with administrative and health department top brass of the Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts. The meeting resolved to create a post of nodal officer at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH.)A special cell will also be constituted to monitor Covid cases. The number of Covid beds at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital will be increased. "The safe houses will also be reopened" stated Deb.

Safe houses that were operational at the indoor stadium under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation; Limbutari in Phansidewa and at Batasi in Naxalbari will be made functional again. At present the safe house at Hatighisha, 23 km from Siliguri is functional.

Dr. Sushanta Roy, Officer on Special Duty overseeing Covid-19 treatment in North Bengal stated "We have started a Covid Block at the NBMCH with 110 beds. 90 beds will be added soon." In the Jalpaiguri district 200 beds will be increased to tackle the surge. In Siliguri hardware and motor spare parts shops have decided to close down at 6pm. They will function from 10 am to 6pm daily.