Darjeeling records first Covid-19 case

Darjeeling: Darjeeling town recorded the first Covid-19 case on Sunday. There are three more cases in the surrounding areas.



"There are two cases in the Darjeeling Municipality area. Both have travel history. One of the patients returned from Haryana, the other from Mumbai," stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate. The two are from Muldanra and Gandhi Road area of town.

Along with the two from Municipal area 2 persons are affected from the Sukhia block and one from the Bijanbari block in the Hills.

"Except for the Bijanbari positive case who has a travel history to Kolkata, the remaining 7 have inter state travel histories" added the District Magistrate.

In the Kalimpong district 6 persons tested positive on Sunday. "Out of the 6, five persons had returned from Delhi and one from Haryana. They were all in quarantine and all were asymptomatic" stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong. On Saturday a person who had returned from Bangalore had tested positive in Gorubathan, Kalimpong.

All the patients have been shifted to the Covid-19 Hospital in Siliguri. Contact tracing is on.

Lower Sonada 2 gram panchayat area under the Jorebungalow-Sukhiapokhari block has been declared a containment zone. There are 32 cases active in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills at present. Meanwhile in the plains of the Darjeeling district 3 persons tested positive in the Naxalbari block.