Darjeeling Police take to cyber solutions for smart policing

darjeeling: With Darjeeling Police launching a visitor/Guest Registration System (GRS) for effective policing, hotels will no longer have to visit police stations with details of guests and C-forms for foreigners as the data can now be uploaded from their smartphones itself.



"Lakhs of tourists visit the hotels, homestays, resorts and tea garden bungalows here every year. It is cumbersome and time consuming to maintain details of the visitors manually. With the GRS the hotels, resorts and other such facilities can upload data from smartphones also. As for the police, the data will be available at the click of a button," stated Soumadip Bhattacharya, Additional Superintendent of Police (Head Quarters).The option can be accessed at www.darjeelingpolice.org/hotel. Around 260 hotels along with 450 homestays and other facilities are already in the system. "The system is already in place and the trial is running successfully," said the ASP.

"With such systems we can ensure tight policing. To collect technical evidence we are also installing more CCTVs in Darjeeling," said Dr Santosh Nimbalkar, ASP, Darjeeling.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been asking the police to remain vigilant to keep a tab on elements

trying to create disturbances. Every year over 8 lakh domestic tourists and 40,000 foreign tourists visit Darjeeling and this region.

Along with this a 'Smart Cop E-Beat Policing System' (SCEBPS) was also inaugurated. "This system will keep tabs on all aspects of the daily patrolling routine and police activities," said the ASP.

"Police patrol the beat areas regularly, keeping a tab on hotels; important installations and markets. There are 21 beats in the Darjeeling Sadar area and 4 in the rural areas. With this cyber system we can keep track of police activities in the beat areas," added the SP.

Devendra Prakash Singh, IG (North Bengal) said that if the SCEBPS functions efficiently, it can be replicated for other districts too.

The top cop also inaugurated a police check post at Pashupatinath Fatak on the Indo-Nepal border along with a Police office stationary store and renovated DCRB building. "Pashupatinath Fatak is an important tourist destination on the Indo-Nepal border. It is apt that the check post has been thoroughly renovated," stated Amit P Jalvalgi, DIG (Jalpaiguri Range.)