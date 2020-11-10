Darjeeling police recover 21 kg of illegal gold, 3 arrested

Darjeeling: Darjeeling police on Monday arrested three persons and recovered 21 kg 573g illegal gold worth Rs. 30 crores approximately.



"During checking at Chekkarmari border under the Khoribari police station in the Darjeeling district, the police along with excise department personnel apprehended a vehicle. Three persons including the driver was arrested from the vehicles and 21kg 573g of gold recovered" stated Dr. Santosh Nimbalkar, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling.

The arrested include Shashikant Sangpal (29 years) of Malwani, Malad West, Mumbai; Anil Gamade (40 years) of Shakinaka, Mumbai and the driver Muhammad Afroz from Matigarah, Siliguri. The incident occurred at around 8am, two youths had arrived at the Tenzing Norgay bus terminus in Siliguri from Assam. From there they hired a vehicle to go to Chapra, Bihar.

The vehicle was stopped at Chekkarmari on the Bengal Bihar border. On checking 65 gold bars were recovered from specials chambers in a belt worn by one of them. They were immediately taken to the police station where another 65 gold bars were recovered from the other person. 5 mobile phones and cash were also seized from their possession.