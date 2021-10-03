Darjeeling Police launches 'Integrated Control Room System'

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Police on Saturday launched an Integrated Control Room System (ICRS.) It is aimed at improving the quality of policing, especially the response time.



"Darjeeling is a large district with people from outside including other states and even countries visiting the district. In such a situation the public might find it difficult to lodge complaints or might not know whom to approach in case of any emergency or crime. The ICRS is a centralized system aimed to address these issues," informed Manish Joshi, Assistant Superintendent of Police (town.)

Under this system there is a provision of direct complaint register by dialing 100. One can also access the Emergency Response Support System by dialing 112. "This is a software mounted system which creates a log from the time of the call to the time of police response," the ASP said.

"Everything is closely monitored so that the response time of the police can be monitored closely. Speedy response is the key to effective policing," added the ASP.

The system also has the District Control Room and the Traffic Control Room integrated in it. "The District Control Room monitors incidents of crime, general complaints, law and order issues and if anyone requires any form of Help?" added Joshi.

The Traffic Control System is to monitor traffic, traffic jams, accidents and other problems relating to vehicular movement. "The ICRS provides the public a one stop facility or service system. It is an effective public police interface," added the DSP.