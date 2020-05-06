Darjeeling planters seek ban on sale of loose tea

Darjeeling: With the aim to save people from health hazards by consuming spurious tea and protect the interest of Tea industry employees, the Darjeeling Tea Association (DTA) in a letter to the Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal sought a ban on the retail sale of Nepal teas in the State in loose form.



"We seek a ban on the retail sale of Nepal tea in loose form in Bengal. All retail sale of Nepal Tea has to be compulsorily sold in packs having FSSAI compliance. This action needs to be initiated to save the citizens of Bengal from any health risk arising out of consumption of spurious teas and to protect the heritage Darjeeling Tea Industry and its employees and their dependents," stated the letter.

The letter expressed concern over the alleged infiltration of Nepal teas to Bengal to be sold in the local markets taking advantage of the absence of Darjeeling tea.

"It has come to our knowledge that the production of tea in our neighbouring country Nepal has been in full force since the beginning of February 2020, and continued since even during the period of lockdown despite the Covid-19 pandemic in their country. These teas are ready and are in the process of being shipped into India through the Indo-Nepal land borders in the state of West Bengal to be sold in the local markets," alleged the DTA. The Association has further alleged that majority of the teas imported from Nepal have failed in compliance of the FSSAI regulations. The evidence in this regard is available with the Tea Board of India.

"These non-compliant imported spurious teas from Nepal are sold in all the retail markets of West Bengal mainly in Kolkata and Siliguri as Darjeeling Tea to the unsuspecting consumers creating a health hazard and causing financial loss to the Darjeeling Tea," stated the letter to the Chief Secretary.