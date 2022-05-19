Darjeeling municipality starts anti-encroachment drive

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling municipality has begun an anti-encroachment drive on Thursday. Many shops that were displaying goods on narrow roads were asked to remove them and keep the drains clear for cleaning.



On Thursday, a municipality team with the help from various trade associations demarcated the area with a yellow line, crossing which the traders are liable for prosecution for encroachment.

Recently the chairman of the Darjeeling municipality had visited the Chowk Bazar and appealed to shopkeepers to remove their goods on display on the roads. "The area is already so congested that people can't walk. On top of that, shopkeepers display their goods on the road. This not only creates problems for pedestrians but also for the municipality. The drains cannot be cleaned and this in turn, leads to dirty water spilling over from those drains onto the roads when it rains. This system needs to stop," stated Ritesh Portel, chairman, Darjeeling municipality. This was followed by a controversy with some traders alleging that the municipality was singling them out. "Stern steps need to be taken if we want Darjeeling to regain her lost glory. This is a drive against encroachment and it will be taken up throughout the municipality area. We just happened to start from Chowk Bazar as it is the most congested place," added Portel.

On Thursday, a municipality team led by vice-chairman Yangzi Sherpa, conducted a survey at the Chowk Bazar aided by members of the Darjeeling Chamber of Commerce and Path Pasaley Sangh. "The shopkeepers have cooperated and shifted three feet back. All should cooperate with the municipality. We have drawn a yellow line. If any goods are displayed after the line, we will charge the shopkeepers as per the Bengal Municipality Act," stated the vice-chairman. The drains have been left clear. "We will engage in drain cleaning activities as the monsoon is fast approaching," added Sherpa.