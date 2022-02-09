'Darjeeling may see snowfall in next 48 hrs'

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the upper parts of Darjeeling may receive snowfall in the next 48 hours. Some parts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, will receive rainfall on Wednesday. There will be more rainfall in parts of Darjeeling and most of the North Bengal districts on Thursday.

Mercury will start rising from Thursday in both North and South Bengal districts. Several parts of South Bengal may receive light rainfall on Wednesday and it will intensify on Thursday.

Cold weather prevailed in the city and many other South Bengal districts on Monday. The mercury will again turn upward from Wednesday. The MeT office has predicted thunderstorms in both North and South Bengal districts on Thursday due to a clash between the western disturbances and easterly wind expected to occur on Wednesday and the temperature will again go up.

Many of the western districts like Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum may witness light rainfall on Wednesday. As per the MeT office prediction, almost all the South Bengal districts will receive rainfall on Thursday. North Bengal districts will however receive more rainfall on Thursday compared to that of the South.